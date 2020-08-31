Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 18.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 58,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 97.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,978 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 40.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $66.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

