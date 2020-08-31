Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of BWX Technologies worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 51,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of BWXT opened at $56.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $59,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,714.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $302,814 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

