Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 132,804 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 132,804 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 291,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 190,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 463,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 357,741 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,135 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Standpoint Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

