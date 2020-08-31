Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Coherus Biosciences worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,124,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 666,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 48.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,226,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,294 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,314,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 74,836 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $3,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,497 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

