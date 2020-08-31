Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 42,287 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 42,287 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 27.8% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $175.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.31. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

