Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 19,675 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 175.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 283.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axis Capital by 351.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Axis Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. TheStreet raised shares of Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Axis Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 372,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,687,237.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,830.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,912,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,373.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,650,907 shares of company stock worth $159,386,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

