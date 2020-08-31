Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 333 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $387,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $15,146,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 103,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 51.2% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 294,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $366.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.76. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $367.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.62.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

