Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 856.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,657,173 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483,881 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $9,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,255 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816,751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after buying an additional 3,687,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,162,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after buying an additional 1,263,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after buying an additional 1,336,842 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after buying an additional 2,038,877 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 92.57 and a beta of 1.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

