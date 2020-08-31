Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 401,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.87% of Arcus Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 49,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

RCUS opened at $22.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

