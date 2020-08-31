Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 144,617 Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 144,617 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.09% of Laredo Petroleum worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 509,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 153,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

LPI opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $63.80.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

