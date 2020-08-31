Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $218.64 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,334 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 137,712 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $218,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,173 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 78,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $231.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,732.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

