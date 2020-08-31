Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $96.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

