Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,243 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at $840,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 12.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

PVG opened at $12.73 on Monday. Pretium Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

