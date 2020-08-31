Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,266 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,541 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 44.8% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 898,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after acquiring an additional 277,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 4.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 66.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 81,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,513.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard R. Barnhart bought 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,384.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN opened at $47.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.47 million. Kaman had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

