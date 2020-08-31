ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,304.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total value of $605,850.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,027.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,851 shares of company stock worth $43,935,306. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $487.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 406.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $494.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

