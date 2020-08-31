Assetmark Inc. Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,934 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

