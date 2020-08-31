Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 300,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 67.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,626.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 762,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 717,874 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,343,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,457,000 after purchasing an additional 346,527 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.