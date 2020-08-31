American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1,578.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,975,000 after acquiring an additional 527,996 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 83.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,803,000 after acquiring an additional 217,788 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,198,000 after acquiring an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 92,477 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of AEL stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.76. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEL. Piper Sandler cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.