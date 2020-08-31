Assetmark Inc. Purchases 581 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 116.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR opened at $146.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.17. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

