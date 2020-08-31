Assetmark Inc. Sells 366 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in China Mobile by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in China Mobile by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in China Mobile by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in China Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in China Mobile by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHL shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 17th. New Street Research lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE CHL opened at $36.37 on Monday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9871 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

