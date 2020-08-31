Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 125,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL stock opened at $104.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

