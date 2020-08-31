Assetmark Inc. Buys 644 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FR opened at $42.80 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

