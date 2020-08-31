Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,929 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 16.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BofA Securities upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,559.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

