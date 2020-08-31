Assetmark Inc. Has $120,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,770 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 176.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 408.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

SPTS opened at $30.71 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $31.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.