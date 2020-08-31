Assetmark Inc. Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE:ENB opened at $32.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.