Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its position in Caterpillar by 128.2% during the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Shares of CAT opened at $143.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.59. The stock has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

