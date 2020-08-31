Assetmark Inc. Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 55.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.75.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total transaction of $3,438,957.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at $65,867,478.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $294.39 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $296.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

