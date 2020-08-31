Assetmark Inc. Has $109,000 Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 158.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in International Paper by 207.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $36.93 on Monday. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.