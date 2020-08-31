Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 375.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after purchasing an additional 966,718 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 631,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after purchasing an additional 616,397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,151,000 after purchasing an additional 302,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,215.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 288,140 shares during the last quarter.

IYR opened at $83.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

