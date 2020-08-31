Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,738 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,808,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,436 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,085 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DTE Energy by 882.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 647,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,455,000 after acquiring an additional 581,224 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,291,000 after acquiring an additional 359,455 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

DTE Energy stock opened at $117.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

