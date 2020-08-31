Assetmark Inc. Has $107,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CFG opened at $26.29 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

