Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $518,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 380,399 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 76.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 239,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 103,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $67.69 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

