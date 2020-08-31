11,696 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,696 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

