Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 325.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $243.02 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $243.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.