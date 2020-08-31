Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 267.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $28.18.

