Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 53.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 186,687 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.0% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.06.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $177.27 on Monday. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

