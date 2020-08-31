Assetmark Inc. Has $90,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 354.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 670 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.15.

VRTX opened at $269.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.09 and its 200 day moving average is $262.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

