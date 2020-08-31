Assetmark Inc. Has $90,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC opened at $16.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.22. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

