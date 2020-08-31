Assetmark Inc. Makes New $92,000 Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 973,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 837,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,439,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 122.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Victor K. Nichols bought 4,475 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $56.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.