Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,407 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $80.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.03. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

