4,500 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 64.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.44 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $29.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

