Assetmark Inc. Sells 8,544 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

NYSE USB opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

