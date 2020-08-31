Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $1,266,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 36.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 72,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $52.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities raised Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

