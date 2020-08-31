Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 738.1% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 189,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 167,093 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 5,536.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 123,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 121,018 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Leidos by 83.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Leidos by 26.4% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS opened at $91.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average is $96.87. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.