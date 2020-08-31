Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,522 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 0.9% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 40.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in CRH by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in CRH by 3.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $37.88 on Monday. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.