Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 513.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 3,158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Celanese by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE opened at $103.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.31. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.85.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

