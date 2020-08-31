Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 45.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,870 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $86,583,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $77,114,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $68,495,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Kellogg by 4,813.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 803,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,977,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $70.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

