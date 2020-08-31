Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $512,000 in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 353,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 93,753 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDU. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mdu Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at $468,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDU opened at $23.69 on Monday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

