Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 217.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,144 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $106.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.44. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $10,132,157.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 409,482 shares in the company, valued at $42,700,782.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,133. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

