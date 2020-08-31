Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,204 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 115.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 903,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 24,816 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 615,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 278,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

NYSE:MGM opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.